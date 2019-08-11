Water Island Capital Has Lifted Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake; Redwood Investments Has Raised Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $388,914

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 2,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 59,766 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 57,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.66 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 667,890 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Llc reported 12,007 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt reported 3,897 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nbt Financial Bank N A holds 22,594 shares. Mai Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 7,085 shares. Innovations Limited Liability reported 2.92% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Co invested in 3,916 shares. First Ltd Partnership holds 139,953 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur Company owns 54,200 shares. 1,500 are owned by Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd Llc. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Co holds 60,833 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 369,956 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,580 shares. 4.76 million were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Williams Jones & Llc reported 16,050 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 128,701 shares to 254,593 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,429 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Cap LP invested in 286,996 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alpine Associate Mgmt reported 1.45% stake. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,954 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 2.25M shares. Stevens Cap Management LP reported 64,820 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Smithfield Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated stated it has 960 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 211,633 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Moreover, Carret Asset has 0.01% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 305,200 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 372,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). The New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

