Water Island Capital Has Increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake by $15.81 Million; National Pension Service Has Increased Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $3.16 Million

National Pension Service increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 55,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.30M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 15/03/2018 – Balancing act: Chip giant Qualcomm caught between Washington and Beíjing

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.40M market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 935,352 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.75M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Amer Int Gru Inc has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,056 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Citigroup has 2.25 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 1.01M shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 20,575 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 190,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 395,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 462,234 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 16,324 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Trust Division accumulated 228 shares or 0% of the stock.

