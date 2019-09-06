Water Island Capital Has Increased Lear (LEA) Holding; De Burlo Group Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 5,219 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 587,602 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net Income Rose 16%; Company Raises 2018 Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, down from 110,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 47,001 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Barton Investment holds 0.55% or 28,127 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mathes Inc reported 37,173 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 348 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Commerce reported 79,174 shares. Sterling Management Inc reported 33,492 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 24,283 shares. Ht Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,406 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management holds 354,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jlb Associate has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 34,500 are owned by Caxton L P. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 8,231 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,025 shares to 18,089 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 59,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Midas Corp reported 0.97% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,730 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dearborn Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 3,374 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 30,371 shares. 479 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. 11,831 are owned by Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 20,203 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Seizert Partners Ltd invested 0.35% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.18% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,192 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation has 7,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs owns 6,664 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Paradice Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 457,491 shares or 4.74% of the stock.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93M shares to 508,041 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.