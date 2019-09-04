Water Island Capital Has Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $369,203; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Profund Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $939,015 as Shares Declined

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 9,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 54,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 45,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.9. About 1.22M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13M shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13,552 shares to 55,725 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,184 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 8,739 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 3,501 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Ab reported 0.25% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Amica Mutual has invested 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 5,648 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 204,723 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt accumulated 10,785 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.11% or 299,879 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 110,693 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 423,351 shares. Everence Management stated it has 3,452 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,041 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Lc stated it has 23,462 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Profund Advsrs invested in 35,575 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Grp One Trading Lp reported 48 shares. Old Point Trust And Fincl N A holds 0.21% or 2,127 shares in its portfolio. Milestone Grp Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Iberiabank holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,932 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Axa reported 701,494 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 123,853 shares. Raymond James Fin holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1.05 million shares. Thornburg Invest invested 2.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 1.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.89 million shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

