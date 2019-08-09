Water Island Capital Has Decreased Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding By $1.85 Million; Myers Industries (MYE) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Myers Industries Inc (MYE) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 65 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 46 decreased and sold stock positions in Myers Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 30.28 million shares, down from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Myers Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 87.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 24,448 shares with $291,000 value, down from 193,025 last quarter. Quad / Graphics Inc now has $531.34M valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 122,690 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Quad/Graphics, LSC terminate $1.4 billion merger agreement – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) stake by 845,771 shares to 1.80M valued at $44.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 414,277 shares and now owns 605,253 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association holds 109,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.16M are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd Company. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 28,055 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 14,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.34M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 11,431 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Qs Invsts Limited has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp has 65,659 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 31,305 shares. Bogle Invest Mngmt Lp De accumulated 161,282 shares. Bridgeway Management invested in 0.05% or 305,300 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 23,263 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 50,560 shares.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 36,217 shares traded. Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 14/05/2018 – Myers Industries Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 12/03/2018 – Law Firm O’Melveny & Myers Steps Aside From Paul Marciano Investigation; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries Effective Tax Rate Expected to Be 25%; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: MYE 1Q EPS 22C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 19C (2 EST.); 06/04/2018 – UK law firm Allen & Overy in merger talks with U.S firm O’Melveny & Myers -Legal Week; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN SAYS CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING CO; 07/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Myers names teacher of the year

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $565.61 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

More notable recent Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) CEO David Banyard on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.