Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Holding by $1.55 Million; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $2.03 Million as Share Price Declined

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 747,539 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 11/04/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR PLC TNI.L CMA DEADLINE FOR INITIAL DECISION IS 7 JUNE 2018; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $831.3M, EST. $892.2M; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. It closed at $132.92 lastly. It is down 22.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.