Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) as Stock Rose; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holder Shell Asset Management Co Has Raised Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 412,719 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 283.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 27,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 674,882 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Inv Prns LP reported 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,303 shares. 81,500 were reported by Mackay Shields Llc. Franklin Inc owns 33,757 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 25,500 shares. Water Island Cap Ltd reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0.05% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Element Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 24,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Management has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,821 shares. Citadel Advisors reported 275,125 shares stake. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 4,346 shares. Moreover, Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.84% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 894,297 are held by Dimensional Fund L P.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares to 5,219 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 393,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $141,507 activity.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,925 shares to 4,799 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,170 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 117,441 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 233,054 were accumulated by Axa. Florida-based Raymond James Fin Service Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 24,345 shares. 363 are held by Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 22,000 shares. Westpac owns 8,739 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs holds 0.04% or 104,551 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 250,858 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Korea Invest reported 0.08% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 299,994 shares. 2,400 are held by New England & Management. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Renaissance Tech Lc holds 2.03M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

