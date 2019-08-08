Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Trinity Inds (TRN) as Share Value Declined; Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Upped Position by $3.72 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 1.09 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/03/2018 – Trinity Industries: Adrian Lajous to Retire From Board; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Bank National Association, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYBT); 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 97,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 988,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.14 million, up from 891,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 857,402 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 13.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield holds 95 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 238,234 shares. Aperio Group accumulated 59,048 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 16,869 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 29,177 shares. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 2,000 shares. 13D Limited Co invested in 3.48% or 534,520 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 233 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Management. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 44,991 shares. Illinois-based Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Com has invested 3.31% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 29,391 shares. Ent Financial Svcs invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Jane Street invested in 25,724 shares.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trinity Industries To Build Railcar Maintenance Facility In Iowa – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $38.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 845,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Strong Stocks for $50 or Less – Nasdaq” on October 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Forget Casinos And Play the Gaming Market This Way? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr(R) Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Van Eck Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 45,862 shares. Gates Mgmt Incorporated has invested 5.16% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 2,977 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.15% or 333,600 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.13% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 47,407 were reported by Caxton Associate L P. Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,780 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. E&G Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Franklin Res Inc holds 44,117 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.01% or 35,450 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Service accumulated 262 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 33,556 shares. Fortress Investment Gru reported 673,628 shares.