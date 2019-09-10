Water Island Capital Has Decreased By $637,952 Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding; Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) Sentiment Is 1.69

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 27.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 59,527 shares with $1.69M value, down from 82,311 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.95 billion valuation. It closed at $33.8 lastly. It is down 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 83 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 49 reduced and sold stakes in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 23.94 million shares, up from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Shenandoah Telecommunications Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 57 New Position: 26.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) stake by 598,965 shares to 1.13 million valued at $79.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 946,939 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was raised too.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.98M for 49.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 20,000 shares. Whittier owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Guardian Tru reported 2,823 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 859,300 shares. Parametrica Management Limited has 0.56% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 51,788 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 13,100 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.25% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.65 million shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 49,418 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 23,013 shares. Westwood Grp Inc accumulated 829,207 shares. Shellback LP reported 1.45% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 363,987 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company for 975,000 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 294,000 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 9,000 shares. The California-based Eam Investors Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 58,900 shares.

The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 16,967 shares traded. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) has risen 20.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SHEN News: 25/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Hosts Wildflower Weekend; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 1Q Net $4.83M; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q EPS $1.21; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 15/03/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom 4Q Rev $151.6M; 04/05/2018 – Shenandoah Telecom Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Dir Burch Gifts 400 Of Shenandoah Telecom Co; 12/03/2018 Shenandoah Telecom Declines Most in Over a Year; 05/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Shenandoah National Park Celebrates National Park Week with Special Events