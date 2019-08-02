Water Island Capital Has Decreased By $1.85 Million Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding; Waterfront Capital Partners Has Decreased By $12.77 Million Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) stake by 57.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 266,124 shares as Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 199,900 shares with $9.68M value, down from 466,024 last quarter. Liberty Ppty Tr now has $7.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 97,842 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 87.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 24,448 shares with $291,000 value, down from 193,025 last quarter. Quad / Graphics Inc now has $597.33 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 227,173 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) stake by 519,913 shares to 998,072 valued at $34.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 338,666 shares and now owns 738,666 shares. Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 23,263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Benjamin F Edwards Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 140,736 shares. Matarin Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 409,915 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 28,055 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd reported 19,947 shares stake. D E Shaw invested in 92,420 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 626,245 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,042 shares. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) owns 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 8,320 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 2,476 shares. Ubs Oconnor reported 83,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oarsman Cap Inc has 184,629 shares.