Water Island Capital Has Cut Trinity Inds (TRN) Position by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Trian Fund Management LP Has Trimmed Its Wendys Co. (WEN) Stake by $51.00 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Wendys Co. (WEN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 3.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 28.63 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.20 million, down from 31.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1.97M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s reported earnings that beat analyst expectations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $0.55 TO $0.57; 15/05/2018 – Wendy’s Is Making Life Sweeter for Kids with Cancer

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 878,658 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Nego; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SUN WEIYING WILL BE RE-DESIGNATED FROM NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59M for 11.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, Colorado-based fund reported 500 shares. Moreover, Hodges Capital Management has 0.45% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 203,759 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Co owns 592,143 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Old National Bancorp In has 0.02% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Nine Masts Limited reported 7,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 735,948 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,555 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability owns 25,123 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 1.40 million shares. 59,048 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company. Fund Mngmt holds 0% or 11,974 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 119,558 shares stake. Howe Rusling Inc reported 0.03% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 31,342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares to 26,790 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,037 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

