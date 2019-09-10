Water Island Capital Has Cut Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $1.85 Million; Share Price Rose; Rivulet Capital Decreased Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Position as Valuation Declined

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The hedge fund held 410,075 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 68,663 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cinemark; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only; 18/04/2018 – Cinemark to Host Investor Breakfast During CinemaCon; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $543.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 20,539 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares to 22,131 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 12,008 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California-based Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Renaissance Techs Limited Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus accumulated 31,100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.01% or 206,286 shares. 46,742 were accumulated by Campbell And Communication Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 107,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Water Island Cap Ltd has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 29,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Matarin Management Lc reported 409,915 shares. 189,748 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 140,736 shares.

