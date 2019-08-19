Water Island Capital Has Boosted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $596,502 as Market Valuation Declined; Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Position as Valuation Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 6,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 23,289 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 29,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $303.6. About 45,753 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 252,551 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04M for 30.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.