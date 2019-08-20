Water Island Capital Has Boosted Lear (LEA) Holding; Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $419,062 as Valuation Declined

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 5,219 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 508,410 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 5,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 662,066 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.54 million, up from 656,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $70.53. About 328,536 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD LYD.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$0.75 FROM C$0.70; 30/05/2018 – BMO SAYS DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PACE ISN’T GOING TOO FAST; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 28/03/2018 – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD NST.AX : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – BMO: FRAUDSTERS CLAIMED TO HAVE CLIENT PERSONAL, FINANCIAL INFO; 30/05/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Working With Relevant Authorities; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 22/03/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $59

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of Montreal invests in digital lending platform – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Cheap Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “CIBC (TSX:CM) or BMO (TSX:BMO): Which Major Bank Belongs in Your RRSP? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO InvestorLine President: ‘The More Innovation In This Space, The Better’ – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO: Tyson Foods Posts Q2 Beat On Stellar Performance In Prepared Foods – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,918 shares to 203,297 shares, valued at $38.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 55,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,495 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Spnsrd Adr Rep Rg Sh (NSRGY).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Did We Reduce Our Price Estimate For Lear To $153? – Forbes” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 350,148 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 18,641 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 1,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 49,551 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,217 shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 132,000 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,835 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 272,991 shares. Nordea Investment has invested 0.1% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). World Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,946 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fmr Lc owns 1.31 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.