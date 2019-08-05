Water Island Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Shares Declined; Moors & Cabot Has Raised Entercom Communications (ETM) Position by $1.35 Million

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 222.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 269,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 390,710 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 121,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $735.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 929,313 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.55M shares traded or 49.88% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares to 59,527 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,041 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14. $100,546 worth of stock was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 2,382 shares. 1,100 are held by Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd accumulated 26,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,698 shares. 106,323 are owned by Waters Parkerson Lc. Aviva Pcl holds 101,267 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.2% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Midwest Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Acg Wealth holds 0.11% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. Cap World Invsts has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 1,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.11% stake. Smith Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 181,119 shares or 1.1% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Management owns 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 76,070 shares. Estabrook Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 10,000 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 390,710 shares. 1.40 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Jbf Capital has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 14,811 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw has 218,377 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moreover, Parametric Assocs Limited has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Camarda Financial Advisors Lc owns 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 11.04M shares. 5.44M were reported by Sessa Im L P. Paloma Partners Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,711 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust holds 1,532 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 329 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity.