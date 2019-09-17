Water Island Capital Has Boosted Celgene (CELG) Holding by $106.52 Million as Share Value Declined; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Position

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $98.97. About 500,753 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 62,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 548,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.35 million, down from 610,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 242,191 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Plan to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Accelerated Approval of Golodirsen (SRP-4053) in; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Data from Ozanimod Clinical Development Program in Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis to Be Presented at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (Put) by 472,200 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 367,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,617 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 6,430 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Northern owns 9.09 million shares. Lincoln has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 354,548 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 10,125 shares. Pggm Invs owns 159,679 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Central Bank accumulated 0.98% or 47,137 shares. Hikari Power Limited stated it has 35,580 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Cs Mckee LP holds 162,300 shares. 4,630 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc. Murphy Incorporated owns 18,097 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Oz Lp has invested 1.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 142,226 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Encourages Sarepta Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: EQIX, HTZ, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 329,800 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 389,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Botty Investors Limited Liability Company invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,257 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Timessquare Cap Lc has 1.47% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Gmt Capital invested in 125,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 112,277 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.36 million shares. 190,000 were accumulated by Polar Llp. Pnc Fincl Services accumulated 40,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na owns 2,113 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 100 shares stake. 50,466 are held by Hap Trading Limited. Northern Trust accumulated 335,578 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250. BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought 2,500 shares worth $219,950. BONNEY MICHAEL W bought 2,000 shares worth $173,480.