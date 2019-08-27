Water Island Capital Decreased Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position By $637,952; Quantitative Investment Management Has Decreased By $10.47 Million Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 27.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc sold 22,784 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 59,527 shares with $1.69 million value, down from 82,311 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.88M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 44.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc analyzed 177,400 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)'s stock declined 2.21%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 222,000 shares with $13.13M value, down from 399,400 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Six Flags Entertainment Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 77,567 shares to 112,067 valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) stake by 36,500 shares and now owns 48,800 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reik And Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 8,363 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 16,921 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Opus Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 95,000 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 81,165 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.08M shares. Axa reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 121,160 are held by Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp reported 111,159 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,645 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60,760 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 155,436 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Towercrest Capital reported 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,628 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 30,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 9.33% above currents $56.71 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

Water Island Capital Llc increased Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) stake by 1.67M shares to 3.45 million valued at $54.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 23,620 shares and now owns 76,150 shares. Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 37,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr reported 1.21M shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14,023 shares in its portfolio. Masters Cap Lc holds 500,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jp Marvel Invest Advsr holds 80,575 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 0% or 950 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 39 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.87% or 342,115 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 125,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alyeska Limited Partnership owns 358,175 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 7.81 million shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership reported 2.85% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 65,276 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.47 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.