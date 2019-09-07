Water Island Capital Decreased Its Trinity Inds (TRN) Position by $1.55 Million; Shares Declined; Foot Locker (FL) Holding Upped by Shellback Capital Lp

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 159.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.15M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 3.49 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker: No Changes to 2018 Base Salaries for Top Executives; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 22/04/2018 – DJ Foot Locker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FL); 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Top High School Basketball Players Descend On Southern California For Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1.44M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 M Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares to 26,790 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59 million for 11.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 1.50 million shares. 84,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 239,900 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.15% or 58,000 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,812 shares. Huntington State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,956 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 16,800 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd. Citigroup stated it has 58,588 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,385 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 806,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,211 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. Landscape Cap Lc has 0.05% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,371 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 70,982 shares. Whittier Trust Com holds 0% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) or 12 shares. Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.08% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Aviva Public Ltd owns 42,380 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.01% or 64,311 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 192 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas invested in 0.77% or 20,216 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has 7,806 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 20,722 shares.

