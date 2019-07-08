Water Island Capital Decreased Holding in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $1.55 Million as Stock Declined; Oxbow Advisors Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Lowered by $1.12 Million

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,274 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 24,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $164.32. About 176,690 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 69,528 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 07/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Trinity Mirror PLC (TNI.LN) Now RCH.LN; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.79 million for 36.35 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W. 6,428 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $966,713 were sold by Ayala John. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766 on Tuesday, January 22. $236,629 worth of stock was sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7,611 shares to 54,899 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 32,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Unsp Adr (TCEHY).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).