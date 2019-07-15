Water Island Capital Decreased Baytex Energy (BTE) Holding by $331,967 as Share Price Rose; Kingdon Capital Management Has Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $11.26 Million as Share Value Declined

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $158.08. About 4.35 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.47. About 1.00M shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 56.77% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 18/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7 FROM C$4.5; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.27; 04/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN

More notable recent Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BTE, BRSS, WVE and FLXN among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baytex Will Fly If Oil Prices Stay High – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baytex Energy: Assessing The Impact Of Shifting Differentials – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Oil Stocks Crashed on Today’s Crude Oil Selloff – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $54.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.com: The Tableau Acquisition Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 31 insider sales for $28.94 million activity. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $749,873 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. 490 shares were sold by Robbins Cynthia G., worth $73,082. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.56M was sold by Benioff Marc. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eastern National Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 124,073 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). De Burlo Group Inc Inc holds 4.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 133,600 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks stated it has 145,677 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 41,421 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). D E Shaw & Communication has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1,781 shares. Motco reported 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company reported 1.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hightower Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 141,311 shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.1% stake. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,432 shares.