Water Island Capital Cut Position in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $38.63 Million as Stock Rose; Yandex N V (YNDX) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Raised Its Position by $4.88 Million as Valuation Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 456,735 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 30/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 143,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.39M, up from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares to 22,131 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.26M for 11.87 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1,692 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.89% or 1.78 million shares. Prudential accumulated 0% or 73,455 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 94,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Lp reported 64,505 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 138,522 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 33,948 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 58,340 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust holds 0% or 80 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.08% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 44,366 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Hennessy Advsr reported 178,800 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Inc has 0.14% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 497,891 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $97.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 203,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.