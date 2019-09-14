Water Island Capital Cut Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Stake by $17.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Impala Asset Management Boosted Stake

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 359.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 182,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 233,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.94 million, up from 50,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 367,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 746,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.44M shares traded or 68.66% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Markel Corporation holds 362,000 shares. Teton Advsr has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Polar Asset Mngmt Partners Inc has 35,000 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Coe Mngmt invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Covington Capital has invested 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 3.37M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 109,515 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4.69M shares. Endurance Wealth owns 300 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability has 5,400 shares. 5,500 are owned by Bluefin Trading Limited Co. Blair William & Il reported 28,416 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.64 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 92,703 shares to 259,010 shares, valued at $43.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 305,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 2.68 million shares to 156,800 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 51,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).