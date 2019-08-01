Water Island Capital Boosted Position in Red Hat (RHT); As Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sigma Planning Cut Stake

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 94,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 122,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 2.02M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58M, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 48,819 shares to 72,178 shares, valued at $7.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 617,682 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 218,336 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 48,620 shares. 1.30 million were reported by Blackrock. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.29% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 103,030 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 2,000 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 12,574 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested in 549,000 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 0.26% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 546,766 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 6,842 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 3.27M shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 247,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).