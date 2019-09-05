Water Island Capital Boosted Its Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) by $355,584; Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Share Price Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Boosted by $1.71 Million Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 813,501 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 67.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 20,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 50,316 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 29,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 1.67M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Another trade for 7,246 shares valued at $498,873 was made by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

