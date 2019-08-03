Water Island Capital Boosted Its Lear (LEA) Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed By $152.71 Million Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) stake by 72.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as Wesco Intl Inc (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Edgepoint Investment Group Inc holds 1.08M shares with $57.12M value, down from 3.96 million last quarter. Wesco Intl Inc now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 1.47 million shares traded or 151.11% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c

Water Island Capital Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 77.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 2,272 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 5,219 shares with $708,000 value, up from 2,947 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 890,018 shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Estates Inc has invested 0.53% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 10,750 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc has 0.06% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 45,000 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 13,065 shares. 39,251 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Fdx Advsr holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 1,953 shares. Axa owns 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 32,495 shares. Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.68% or 3,976 shares. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 354,143 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research owns 4,934 shares. Bancorporation stated it has 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Maverick reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 32,950 are held by Riverhead Capital Management. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 9,590 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $159 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 30. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of LEA in report on Wednesday, July 17 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Longbow. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. Larkin Terrence B sold 18,985 shares worth $2.95M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 184,585 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 76,352 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 5,649 shares. James Inv holds 0.02% or 4,830 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co holds 5,155 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust stated it has 1,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 63,828 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement stated it has 124,650 shares. Moreover, Selway Asset has 0.76% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.11% stake. Tru Of Vermont owns 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc owns 761,698 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. 1,874 shares valued at $99,987 were bought by Wolf Christine Ann on Thursday, March 14.