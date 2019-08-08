Water Island Capital Boosted By $306,720 Its Lear (LEA) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 11 with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $158 target. See EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $180

14/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy

13/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150 New Target: $158 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $144 New Target: $164 Maintain

Water Island Capital Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 77.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Island Capital Llc acquired 2,272 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Water Island Capital Llc holds 5,219 shares with $708,000 value, up from 2,947 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 155,760 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Aviva Plc accumulated 23,600 shares. 6,500 are owned by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership. Rothschild Co Asset Us holds 11,831 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has 7,328 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,929 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sageworth Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 4 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 2,500 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 156 shares. 32,127 were reported by Spitfire Ltd Liability. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc stated it has 19,171 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 52 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lear had 20 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $181 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LEA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Longbow. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research downgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RBC Downgrades Lear, Says Margin Pressure To Continue Into 2020 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lear Analyst Cuts Price Target On Challenges At E-Systems Segment – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lear -3% after industry slowdown dents earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Lear and Tyson Spearhead My Sane Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity. Shares for $2.95 million were sold by Larkin Terrence B on Wednesday, February 13.

The stock increased 4.98% or $8.95 during the last trading session, reaching $188.65. About 383,490 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM Systems, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,885 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Pnc Financial Group holds 0% or 1,364 shares. Moreover, Alphaone Services Ltd has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 224 shares. Natixis Advisors L P has 12,129 shares. Halsey Associates Ct reported 0.44% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). D E Shaw Co holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 4,589 shares. Logan Inc owns 70,636 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 101,205 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 6,493 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 533,762 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Co holds 59,680 shares. First Advsr Lp accumulated 264,464 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.17% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 8,047 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.