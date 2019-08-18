Water Island Capital Boosted Belmond LTD (BEL) Stake; As Verisign (VRSN) Share Price Rose, Beaconlight Capital Has Lowered Position

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 88.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 845,771 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.93 million, up from 956,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BEL News: 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – BELMOND LTD – FULL YEAR 2018 SAME STORE WORLDWIDE OWNED HOTEL REVPAR GROWTH GUIDANCE ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS OF 2% – 6%; 07/03/2018 Belmond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Belmond 1Q Rev $89.7M; 09/04/2018 – Belmond Senior VP of Organizational Transformation Philippe Cassis Resigns Effective June 30

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 22,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,527 shares, and cut its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares to 532,192 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.