Water Asset Management Upped Stake in Itron (ITRI) by $557,566 as Market Value Declined; As Capstead Mtg (CMO) Share Value Rose, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $8.65 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 278,058 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 35,566 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Hosts Ninth Annual Global Breakfast at Cannes Festival of Creativity – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s (NYSE:CMO) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Victoria’s Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) CEO Phil Reinsch on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Inc. Names Kenny Mitchell Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 113,576 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2,661 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 22,778 shares. Regions has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 11,000 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 84,401 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 102,278 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 36,086 shares. 2.13 million are held by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Paradice Inv Llc reported 6.64 million shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co by 244,000 shares to 271,407 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 471,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corp.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. 350 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares with value of $19,012 were sold by Ziegler Lynda L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited holds 0.18% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 162,373 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 140,818 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,122 were reported by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 30,963 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 52 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). New York-based Domini Impact Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.36% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 6,806 shares stake. Etrade Lc reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Everence Capital Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1,381 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Eagle Boston Mngmt reported 60,752 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings.