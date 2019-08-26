Water Asset Management Upped Its Itron (ITRI) Holding by $557,566; Psagot Investment House LTD Holds Position in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1547.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.98 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Lamb Weston Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to positive; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 224,984 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj (Itb (ITB) by 37,618 shares to 19,156 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 10,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,514 shares, and cut its stake in Hedj Us (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 82,395 shares stake. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 8,519 shares. Palisade Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.16% or 35,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 44,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 570,413 shares. 101,588 were reported by Cognios Cap Limited Liability Corporation. 16,454 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 3.22M shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ancora Advsrs holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 737 shares stake. Webster Bancshares N A invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pension Service invested in 0.05% or 497,324 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

