Water Asset Management Upped Its Itron (ITRI) Holding by $557,566 as Market Valuation Rose; Moors & Cabot Cut Its Holding in Ppl (PPL) by $617,117 as Share Value Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 667,534 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL)

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 54,076 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,712 shares to 102,108 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 26,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Paloma Prtnrs holds 133,304 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications, New York-based fund reported 796,950 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2,390 shares. Argi Services Ltd Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 107,106 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 41.40M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Natl Tru Company invested in 0.05% or 15,425 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 26,710 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Buckhead Mngmt accumulated 137,752 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Thomasville Natl Bank reported 11,434 shares. Atria Invs Lc holds 0.02% or 16,052 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 98 shares. Cardinal Cap Ltd Ct reported 817,295 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 156,954 shares. 17,900 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 21,188 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 30,963 shares. 7,666 are held by Citigroup Inc. 5,000 are owned by Bluestein R H Com. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 253,752 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corp reported 57,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 146,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 2.08% or 225,477 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 23,970 shares. Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 156,703 shares.

