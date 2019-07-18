Water Asset Management Trimmed Xylem (XYL) Stake by $2.28 Million; Share Price Rose; Smithbridge Asset Management Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB)

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 429,643 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 86.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,982 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 9,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.22 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

