Water Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Xylem (XYL) as Market Value Declined; Dean Investment Associates Has Lifted Its Stake in Interdigital (IDCC) as Stock Declined

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 303,244 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 94,520 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 87,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 77,503 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr; 21/03/2018 – lnterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.)

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $149.01M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 3,330 shares to 10,261 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial Group by 104,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,045 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

