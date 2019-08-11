Water Asset Management Trimmed Position in Sjw Group (SJW) as Market Value Rose; Zagg (ZAGG) Shareholder S&T Bank Boosted Its Holding by $637,227 as Stock Price Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 70,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 341,301 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 270,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.53M market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 1.60M shares traded or 132.92% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG 4Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.56. About 85,114 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Propo; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CTWS REPORTS AMENDMENT TO MERGER PACT WITH SJW GROUP; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Cites Uncommitted Nature of Cal Water’s Sources of Financing; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 26/04/2018 – SJW BOARD REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO DEAL WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY’ REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO “MERGER OF EQUALS” WITH CONNECTICUT WATER; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Offers to Buy Connecticut Water in Bid Rivaling SJW

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.16M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 14,703 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 12,416 shares. West Oak Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Bancshares Of America De reported 40,312 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) for 149,971 shares. Sei Investments has 7,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). Parkside Bancshares And Trust holds 0% in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) or 200 shares. 10,101 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Swiss Bancorp reported 42,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 104,170 shares. Carroll Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Granite Invest Ltd holds 0.95% or 271,072 shares. Blackrock invested in 1.81M shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv Gp reported 486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). 16,599 are owned by Millennium Management Limited Liability. Vanguard holds 1.61 million shares. Ftb Advisors reported 246 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11,900 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 12,539 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc accumulated 150,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt accumulated 42,600 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 312 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 243,000 shares. Clark Estates New York has 0.36% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.13% or 204,687 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp stated it has 96,170 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 109,717 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 31,306 shares to 35,523 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,735 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

