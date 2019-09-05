Water Asset Management Stake in Masco (MAS) Has Boosted by $438,555 as Share Value Rose; Middleby (MIDD) Position Lifted by Viking Global Investors Lp

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 622,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.94M, up from 620,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 127,339 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 1.22 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 1.51% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 58,782 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 13,807 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 13,574 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 279,449 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 71,313 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 12,200 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa invested in 0.13% or 22,690 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.24% or 25,974 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,269 shares. 21,957 are owned by Creative Planning. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.17% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Com owns 217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 1.58 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 68,702 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Whittier Co stated it has 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Argi Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 1,795 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,035 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 0.12% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc holds 42 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 4,539 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Management Limited Com. Regions holds 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 1,542 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Parametrica Mngmt owns 2,473 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio.