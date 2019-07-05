Water Asset Management Stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 1.46M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $300.68. About 910,517 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $172.15M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

