Water Asset Management Stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Cut by $2.50 Million; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose While Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Its Holding

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 197.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 116,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 175,805 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, up from 59,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 389,727 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 84,890 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open 09/06: (DOCU) (GCO) (TNAV) Higher (DOMO) (MDLZ) (PD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Savings & Growth Efforts Revive Mondelez (MDLZ) in 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 27,624 shares to 10,463 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 370,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,331 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

