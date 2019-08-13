Water Asset Management Stake in Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Has Lifted by $489,325; As Goldcorp Npv Common Stock (GG) Stock Value Were Volatile, Rathbone Brothers Plc Cut Holding

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 9,870 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 17/05/2018 – Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. breaks ground on its Northern Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – Artesian Resources 4Q EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA); 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc Npv Common Stock (GG) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 28,325 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 68,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc Npv Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 12,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 279,493 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) for 495 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 35,426 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co owns 24,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru invested in 22,400 shares. Water Asset Mgmt Limited holds 4.34% or 81,229 shares in its portfolio. 372,700 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Com. Deprince Race And Zollo has 102,565 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 36,012 shares. Intll Gru Inc has 5,057 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has 119,984 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs invested in 0% or 7,942 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 18,418 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls A Common Stock by 826 shares to 57,607 shares, valued at $67.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (NYSE:CVX) by 7,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Ftse Emerging Markets Idx Etf (VWO).