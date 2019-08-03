Water Asset Management Position in Smith A O (AOS) Increased by $2.73 Million as Stock Price Declined; Caredx (CDNA) Stock Price Rose While Gagnon Securities Has Trimmed by $7.15 Million Its Stake

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.40M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.97 million shares traded or 115.70% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 8,865 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bamco New York holds 640,319 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Smithfield Tru has 6,590 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.45M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 27,229 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 864,663 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 6,676 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. 166,539 are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dudley Shanley has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Piedmont Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Creative Planning owns 4,069 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com has invested 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AOS INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT XENT AOS STG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. Goodwin Wallace E sold $660,244 worth of stock or 13,200 shares. JONES PAUL W had sold 20,000 shares worth $980,000 on Friday, February 8.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,811 shares to 28,231 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 434,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Hibbett Sports, Pintec Technology, CareDX, and Ideanomics on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Rising Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Announces KidneyCare and Showcases Leadership in Transplantation at ATC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For FYC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 67,633 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 586,916 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 356,475 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Advsr Llc has invested 6.59% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). The Georgia-based Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Limited Liability Com invested in 7.52% or 1.09 million shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc has 119,565 shares. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 12,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 725,781 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc holds 49,801 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 376,884 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Inc reported 61,639 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0% or 60 shares.