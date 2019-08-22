Water Asset Management Maintains Holding in Smith A O (AOS); As Centene (CNC) Stock Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $318,106

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 6,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 32,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 1.12M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 293,882 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 26,867 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Captrust Fincl holds 6,429 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 112,744 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Covington Mgmt reported 160 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 0.25% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 58,450 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Llc invested in 18,246 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 1,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westwood Management Corp Il owns 14,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company accumulated 4,670 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management owns 127,550 shares. Advisor Prns Llc holds 4,377 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AO Smith (AOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Lowers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AOS INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds A.O. Smith (AOS) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.34M for 11.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.