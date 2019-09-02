Water Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by $481,900; Lau Associates Has Cut Position in Conocophillips (COP) by $807,048

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The hedge fund held 52,512 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 60,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 88,698 shares traded. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION ACCRETION TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS INCREASES TO MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT OVER NEXT COUPLE OF YRS; 15/03/2018 – SJW GROUP,CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE DEAL ~$750M IN AGGREGATE; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO BOTH COMPANIES’ EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: See Additional Benefits for Employees and Don’t Foresee Job Losses as It Relates to Merger of Equals With Connecticut Water; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – HAS RIGHT UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT TO REVIEW, NEGOTIATE ANY ALTERNATIVE PROPOSALS RECEIVED UNTIL 11:59 P.M. ET ON JULY 14, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Eversource Energy; 28/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER BELIEVES SJW GROUP MERGER ‘SUPERIOR’ DEAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER-REAFFIRMED BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE EVERSOURCE’S CURRENT $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL IS SUPERIOR PROPOSAL TO SJW GROUP MERGER AGREEMENT

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.10B for 13.05 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

