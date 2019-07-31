Water Asset Management Lowered Its Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Position by $2.50 Million; Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) Market Valuation Declined While Capital International Has Raised Position

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 475,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.03M, up from 467,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 493,273 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 1.23M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $171.88M for 14.00 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

