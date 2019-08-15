Water Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Masco (MAS) by $438,555; Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $5.27 Million

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 237,821 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 87.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 103,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 14,797 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 118,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 452,612 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,429 are held by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 7,079 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 7,159 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 21,919 shares. 3,657 were accumulated by Shelton Management. Amer Century holds 822,022 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 466 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership owns 16,259 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company stated it has 110 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Com has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp invested in 0.03% or 237,699 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Lc holds 41,093 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital owns 2.92% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 100,575 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.41% or 345,105 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 53,017 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,313 shares to 40,327 shares, valued at $71.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 129,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).