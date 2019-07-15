Water Asset Management Increased Stake in Itron (ITRI); Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Maintains Stake in Hershey Co (HSY)

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 3,863 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 119.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 75,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,066 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 63,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 51,972 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/03/2018 – HERSHEY IS SAID TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR TYRRELLS: SKY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSY); 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q Net $350.2M; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOWARDS HIGH END OF $150 MLN TO $175 MLN MARGIN FOR GROWTH PROGRAM TARGET BY 2019; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 14,747 shares to 114,217 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $262.62 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Buck Michele sold $162,285 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 1,500 shares.

