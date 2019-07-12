Water Asset Management Increased Its Itron (ITRI) Stake; Welch & Forbes Has Upped Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $510,825 as Stock Price Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 60.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 12,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,055 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 19,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 152,021 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 34,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,530 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 207,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now faces a proxy fight at Newell Brands; 06/04/2018 – NEWELL IS SAID TO START AUCTIONING ASSETS AHEAD OF MEETING: NYP; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. The insider Ziegler Lynda L. sold 350 shares worth $19,012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 499 shares. Eagle Boston Inc accumulated 1.24% or 60,752 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 109,950 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 42,767 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 11,327 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,790 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 140,818 shares. State Street reported 968,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 7,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 633,128 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,019 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 203,434 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 451 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House reported 554 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,262 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Private Na stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Rampart Inv Lc owns 11,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 116,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management holds 46,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading LP invested in 65,744 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.89% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Whittier invested in 0% or 5,486 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp stated it has 356,500 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 83,100 shares. Salem Counselors reported 1,590 shares. Creative Planning owns 25,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 55,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 11,874 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 6,401 shares to 82,016 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,265 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).