Water Asset Management Holding in Xylem (XYL) Has Decreased by $2.28 Million as Stock Declined; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Market Valuation Rose While Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed by $3.23 Million Its Position

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.5. About 411,370 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39M, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $222.2. About 223,103 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.15 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Page Arthur B has 0.36% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Caprock Gp accumulated 0.14% or 3,670 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 209 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 21,638 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ent Fincl Serv Corporation has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). St Germain D J holds 0.08% or 3,738 shares. Bessemer has 0.26% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.23% or 100,500 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,255 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 27,815 shares. Sky Inv Gp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 1,710 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa owns 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,146 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Contravisory Investment Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.18% or 21,090 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 69,301 shares. Caprock holds 4,760 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,500 shares. 568 were reported by Bsw Wealth Partners. Greenleaf has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Independent Invsts accumulated 8,492 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited has invested 0.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). First Personal Finance Serv invested in 225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.75% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Blair William Il reported 0.12% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Chilton Co Limited Liability reported 845,142 shares stake.