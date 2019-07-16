Water Asset Management Holding in Masco (MAS) Increased by $438,555 as Valuation Rose; First Horizon Natl (FHN) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Lifted Holding by $859,638 as Valuation Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 1.57 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 66,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 109,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 13.26 million shares traded or 339.34% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 12,202 shares to 8,962 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,626 shares, and cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on January 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Horizon Expands Share Purchase Program and Increases Common Dividend by 17% – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon demonstrates strong execution of growth strategy in second quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 5.78M shares. Brandywine Investment Limited owns 672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company reported 1.07% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 42,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 498,986 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 30 shares. Connable Office holds 0.07% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 26,211 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 50,252 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Schneider Cap holds 1.59% or 498,419 shares. Int Gp owns 634,848 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 282,300 were accumulated by Carlson Capital L P. Cibc Bankshares Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,690 shares. Blb&B Lc owns 41,110 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.00 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 39 are owned by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc owns 4,493 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Lp holds 625,000 shares. Pension holds 0.07% or 430,353 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 60,838 shares. Aviva Pcl accumulated 111,200 shares. Hills Bancshares & stated it has 30,035 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 2.20M shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 27,391 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).