Water Asset Management Holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Decreased by $2.50 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Position in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Has Increased as Share Price Declined

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 12.47M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594.98 million, up from 10.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 2.04 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 531,752 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 11/03/2018 – Sabesp — MATERIAL FACT: Corporate Reorganization of Sabesp; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

More notable recent Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dicks Sporting Goods Profit Beats Views – Benzinga” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sabesp- Filing of 20-F Form 2018 – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Stocks Trading Below Peter Lynch Value – GuruFocus.com” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SABESP, and Electrobras Stocks All Popped More Than 11% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17,173 shares to 101,017 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duluth Holdings Inc by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613,627 shares, and cut its stake in W R Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co (Wy) owns 1,396 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 1.67 million shares. Acg Wealth reported 98,132 shares. 32,313 were accumulated by Granite Invest Prns Ltd Com. Country Club Tru Co Na holds 20,605 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 10,366 are held by Jones Fin Companies Lllp. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 64,827 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Gibraltar Cap Mgmt stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Woodstock Corporation owns 33,545 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. 165,252 are held by Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Moreover, P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 5.83% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.56M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.24% or 32,139 shares. Private Wealth Advisors has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,062 shares. 6,427 are held by Summit Asset Ltd Llc. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 494,078 shares.