Water Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Artesian Resources (ARTNA) by $489,325 as Market Valuation Declined; Natixis Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Decreased by $7.91 Million as Stock Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 5,188 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTNA News: 02/05/2018 – Artesian Resources 1Q EPS 37c; 29/03/2018 – AT28: Artesian Finance: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Artesian Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – ARTESIAN RESOURCES CORP – AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR A MATURITY PERIOD OF 20 YEARS AND A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5.12% PER ANNUM FOR THE BOND; 13/03/2018 Abattis Signs LOI with Canadian Artesian Ice, Bottlers of Clearly Canadian products, to Manufacture CBD-infused Mineral Water; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance lll Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – 49FV: Artesian Finance III Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – REG-Artesian Finance FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – Artesian Resources Raises Dividend to 23.87c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Artesian Resources Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTNA)

Natixis decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 98,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 247,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, down from 346,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 1.07M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 25,353 shares to 94,655 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 89,637 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 621,729 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 9,120 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Australia-based Platinum Invest Management has invested 3.75% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Staley Cap Advisers has 10,598 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 65,463 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. 124,982 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 10 shares. Bluestein R H And has 3,000 shares. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru holds 2,644 shares. 3,925 were reported by Sigma Planning. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

