Water Asset Management Has Upped Position in Smith A O (AOS) by $2.73 Million; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Decreased Its Stake in Netease (NTES) as Valuation Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 1.23M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.31 million shares traded or 89.33% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AOS July 29, 2019 Class Action Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AO Smith Corporation â€“ AOS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, AOS and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Trust Company stated it has 12,159 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 5,822 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 45,945 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp invested in 119,523 shares. Camarda Ltd owns 14 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs reported 1,780 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 17,530 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 880,383 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 4,703 shares. Hartford Investment Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,469 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 7,872 shares. 227,135 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Dudley & Shanley holds 0.49% or 35,470 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 73,863 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NTES Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ACWX, JD, NTES, BAP: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 25.51 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.