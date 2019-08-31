Water Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) as Valuation Rose; Granite Investment Partners Has Raised Stake in Blackrock (BLK) by $1.23 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 1.03M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 10/05/2018 – Material Fact; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 12/03/2018 – Sabesp Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 2,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 22,452 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60 million, up from 19,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 440,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Watson Sees Calm, Stable Bond Market (Video); 18/04/2018 – Exclusive – BlackRock taps advisor for Mexico wind refi; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-BlackRock, India’s Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management lead race for IDFC AMC – Mint; 16/04/2018 – COUPANG GETS $400M INVESTMENT FROM BLACKROCK, FIDELITY: DAILY; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Aviva CEO Mark Wilson to Board; 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Aims to Turn Retail Investors Into Quants: ETF Watch; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Turkey Lacks Options, Other Than Rate Hikes (Video); 25/04/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Correction: Dividend Declaration; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports 1Q 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as Adjusted

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 21,623 shares to 147,387 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,008 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

